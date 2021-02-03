EU positively assesses imposition of sanctions against 112.Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK TV channels – Ukraine's rep to EU

The EU has positively assessed the decision to impose sanctions on such TV channels as 112.Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK, said head of the Ukrainian Delegation to the EU Mykola Tochytsky.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I can say that today, starting in the morning, yesterday evening, the European Commission, the European External Action Service reacted extremely favorably to yesterday's NSDC decision on our sanctions, and there is already a direct, so far unofficial reaction. However, I think that during the visit of the Prime Minister to Brussels, we will hear an official reaction," Tochytsky said at a meeting of the Commission on the coordination of the implementation of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU on Wednesday.

As reported, Zelensky on February 2 enforced a decision by the National Security and Defense Council effectively blocking the operations of the television channels 112, NewsOne, and ZiK, which are believed to be associated with Viktor Medvedchuk, one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

According to the decision, personal special economic and other restrictive measures will be applied, in particular, to Taras Kozak and such legal entities as Ariadna TV LLC, Novy Format TV LLC, TV Vybor LLC, 112-TV TV and Radio Company LLC, Lider TV LLC, Partner TV LLC, News 24 Hours LLC, and New Communications LLC.