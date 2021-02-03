Ukrainian govt will soon take decision on returning to adaptive quarantine – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers will soon decide to return to the model of adaptive quarantine, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The epidemiological situation allows to return to the model of adaptive quarantine, when different levels of epidemiological security will be established in the regions: 'green,' 'yellow,' 'orange' or 'red,'" Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

Read more: Health Ministry To Submit Draft Resolution On Adaptive Quarantine For Cabinet’s Consideration Soon

The prime minister added that the government will take an appropriate decision in the near future.