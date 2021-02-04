Invaders fire grenade launchers near Hnutove and Vodiane

Over the past day, February 3, ceasefire was observed in the overwhelming majority of areas of responsibility of units and subunits in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas. Two ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘Skhid’.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from a grenade launcher near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol) and from an under-barrel grenade launcher outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, February 4, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.

The situation in the JFO area is controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.