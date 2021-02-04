Ukraine reports 5,082 new coronavirus cases

A total of 5,082 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,232,246, the Ukrainian Health Ministry has reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,082 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 4, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 258 children and 220 health workers," the ministry reported on Facebook on Thursday, February 4.

According to the report, 140 deaths, 9,933 recoveries, and 1,893 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 3.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Khmelnytskyi region (429), Ivano-Frankivsk region (354), Kyiv (342), Lviv region (308), and Kharkiv region (299).

A total of 3,285 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 2.