NSDC's decision on sanctions against TV channels 112, NewsOne, ZIK legally flawless - Venislavsky

The decision of the NSDC on sanctions against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK has been prepared for a long time and is legally completely flawless, the Supreme Court will not cancel it, representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court (CC), MP from Servant of the People faction Fedir Venislavsky said.