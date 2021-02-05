Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

Over the past day, February 4, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, Ukrainian troops came under 82mm mortars and small arms fire near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As a result of the shelling, one Ukrainian defender received a gunshot wound. The soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility where he was provided with medical assistance.

In addition, our soldiers revealed the fact that the enemy had built up the engineering equipment of its positions towards Ukrainian units near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk).

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian occupation troops opened fire from a tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launcher outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area and from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol).

Today, February 5, one ceasefire violation has been recorded. The enemy opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk). No casualties among Ukrainian defenders have been reported.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).