Kyiv reports 88 COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries in past day - Klitschko

Kyiv has confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 130,324, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 44 women aged 18-80 years; a one-year old girl; 42 men aged 22-84 years; a seven-year-old boy.

Five Kyiv residents have died from COVID-19 during the past day. In total, 2,447 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus.

At the same time, 114 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 79,624 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 2,141 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, including 47 lethal cases.