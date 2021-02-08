Zelenskyi ready to show by personal example that vaccination is important and safe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said he is ready to show people by personal example that vaccination is important, safe and necessary.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The first stage of vaccination will begin this month. The vaccine will be given to our doctors, the military and the National Guard. However, having solved the issue of vaccine supplies to Ukraine, we faced a new problem – this is mistrust of vaccinations and the refusal of a significant part of the population to get the vaccine. This is a new issue, but I think it is very serious and we all need to address it. I am ready to show people by personal example, like most world leaders did, that vaccination is important, it is safe, it is necessary," Zelenskyi said.

He also stressed that vaccination and its roadmap were the first priority in the fight against coronavirus.

"This map has been drawn up to ensure proper and equal access to the vaccine for all residents of Ukraine. Its main task is to cover at least half of the population of Ukraine during 2021 and early 2022," Zelenskyi said.

When asked which vaccine he would be vaccinated with, Zelenskyi said: "The first one that we get."

He recalled that Ukraine had agreed on the supply of vaccines from Pfizer, Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Novavax.

"I'm sure we will have about ten million [doses] of the vaccine by this summer, maybe more," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, Ukraine will receive more than one million COVID-19 vaccines in February.