European Commission President asks EU countries to donate part of COVID-19 vaccines to Ukraine

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that she asked the countries of the European Union to donate some of the vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

She said in a video message at the opening of the All-Ukrainian Forum "Ukraine 30. Coronavirus: Challenges and Responses" on Monday in Kyiv, that due to COVAX initiative, doctors and medical staff in Ukraine will receive the first vaccines this month, millions more doses of vaccine will arrive in Ukraine by the summer. The EU is the largest donor to the COVAX initiative, and they are proud of that. And in addition to COVAX, she asked other EU members to donate some of their vaccines to Ukraine.

She added that since the beginning of the pandemic, the EU has supported the Ukrainian people.

We sent masks, ventilators, and also allocated EUR 200 million to support your business during the lockdown, she said.