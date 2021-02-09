Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas seven times

Over the past day, February 8, seven ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from 120mm and 82mm mortars and an automatic mounted grenade launcher to shell Ukrainian positions near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

Today, February 9, the Russian occupation forces have opened fire from small arms near Pisky. No casualties among Ukrainian soldiers have been reported.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.