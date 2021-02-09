Ukraine reports 2,656 new coronavirus cases

A total of 2,656 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,249,646, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 2,656 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 9, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 157 children and 229 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, February 9.

He said that 127 deaths, 8,865 recoveries, and 865 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 8.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (525), Zakarpattia region (276), Kyiv (243), Chernivtsi region (194), and Zaporizhia region (164).

A total of 2,141 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 7.