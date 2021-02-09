Heating and hot water tariffs will not increase – govt’s memorandum with local authorities

The government and local authorities have reached an agreement that tariffs for heating and hot water in Ukraine will not increase until the end of the heating season.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

"Tariffs for heating and hot water will not increase this heating season. We have just officially enshrined this in a memorandum with local authorities," Shmyhal said.

He added that this is one of the steps to resolve the tariff issue in Ukraine.

According to the Government portal, the memorandum was signed by the Cabinet of Ministers, representatives of local authorities, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), and NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The document must ensure the sustainable passage of this heating season and preparation for the next one.

On January 1, Ukraine increased tariffs for gas and its transportation. The preferential price per 100 kW of electricity per month for private consumers was canceled. Protests took place in various regions due to the rise in utility service prices.

On January 18, the Cabinet of Ministers at a special meeting set the maximum price of natural gas for household consumers at UAH 6.99 per cubic meter. According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, this means an over 30% reduction in utility bills.

The government also set a maximum tariff for gas distribution – it will not exceed UAH 1.79 per cubic meter.

In addition, Shmyhal said that Ukrainians who have electric heating will receive compensation for electricity tariffs increased from January 1.