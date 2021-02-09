International Advisory Group will support Ukraine in reforming SBU – U.S. Embassy

The International Advisory Group at a meeting with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna expressed its firm intention to support Ukraine at all stages of reforming the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The International Advisory Group met with Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and pledged support for Ukraine's historic efforts to reform the Security Service through each legislative phase, including adoption and implementation," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the creation of a modern and efficient security service commensurate with Euro-Atlantic best practices and principles will benefit all Ukrainians.

The International Advisory Group consists of representatives of the EU Advisory Mission, the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the NATO Representation to Ukraine, and the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

On January 28, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading the bill No. 3196-d introducing amendments to the law of Ukraine "On the Security Service of Ukraine" to improve organizational and legal framework in the activity of the Security Service of Ukraine.

The bill proposes to disband special units of the Security Service of Ukraine for combating organized crime and corruption.