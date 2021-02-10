Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times

Over the past day, February 9, three ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from an automatic mounted grenade launcher near Bohdanivka (41km south-west of Donetsk) and from small arms outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the enemy fired under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms at Ukrainian positions near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

Ukrainian defenders gave an adequate response to the shelling of the armed formations of the Russian Federation

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, February 10, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.