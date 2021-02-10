Kyiv reports 297 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 297 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Another 297 COVID-19 patients have been recorded in Kyiv over the past day. Unfortunately, 15 people have died. In total, 2,473 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases have reached 130,864," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 157 women aged 18-88 years; 10 girls aged 3-16 years; 123 men aged 22-94 years; 3 boys aged 3-17 years old. In particular, ten health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 1,295 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 82,684 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,253,055 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 10, including 3,409 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.