NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine

Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk has confirmed information about the launch of an investigation into criminal case on the procurement of a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

"NABU has indeed launched an investigation into the procurement of the vaccine," Hryschuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

However, he did not specify the details of the investigation and names, noting only that the case was opened in February 2021.

