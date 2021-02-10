NABU launches probe into procurement of COVID-19 vaccine
Acting Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Maksym Hryschuk has confirmed information about the launch of an investigation into criminal case on the procurement of a vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"NABU has indeed launched an investigation into the procurement of the vaccine," Hryschuk said at a briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.
However, he did not specify the details of the investigation and names, noting only that the case was opened in February 2021.