Ukraine To Coordinate With Canada Efforts To Investigate Audio Recording From Iran Of UIA Plane Crash - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine will coordinate efforts with Canada and international partners to investigate an audio recording of the circumstances of the crash in Tehran, Iran, of a Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight, in which the Iranian Foreign Minister is allegedly involved.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yevhen Yenin has told this.

"In the morning, we held a series of telephone conversations with representatives of the pre-trial investigation bodies and the prosecutor's office of the country, who are in contact with our foreign partners and will coordinate efforts to study this recording in order to establish its authenticity," he said.

Yenin assured that the Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors have enough knowledge for this and experience in working with interceptions.

As an example, he named the investigation into the crash of the Malaysian airlines flight MH17 in Donbas.

"We will definitely report the results," Yenin said.

The deputy minister recalled that a criminal investigation is underway.

He also said that in a few weeks, the aviation security agencies of Ukraine will provide their comments on the draft Iranian technical report on the causes of the disaster.

"After that, Iran will submit it to ICAO. I urge everyone, the entire civilized world, to closely monitor the publication of this report and respond appropriately to it," Yenin said.

He assured that Ukraine will use every opportunity to establish truth and justice.

As reported, on January 8, shortly after its departure from Tehran airport, the Boeing plane of the Ukrainian airline UIA flight PS752 crashed.

All 167 passengers and nine crew members were killed in the disaster.

Read more: Ukraine concerned about Iran's delay in talks on UIA plane crash

Among them were citizens of seven countries, including 11 Ukrainians.

On January 11, Iran admitted that it had shot down a Ukrainian plane with a missile.

At the same time, it was only at the end of July that Iran provided access to the aircraft's "black boxes".

Until the end of the investigation, Ukraine is not ready to agree with Iran's assertion that the plane was shot down due to human error and believes that the main issue in the investigation into the circumstances of the shootdown is possible interference with the Iranian airspace control system.