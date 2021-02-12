6th anniversary of Minsk 2: U.S. calls on Russia to cease aggression against Ukraine

On the sixth anniversary of the signing of the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements, the United States Embassy in Ukraine calls on Russia to fulfill its agreements and cease its aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Six years ago, the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements was adopted. We continue to call on Russia to fully meet its agreements, withdraw its forces and weapons, and cease its aggression," the embassy said.

On February 12, 2015, at the summit in Minsk, after many hours of negotiations between the leaders of the Normandy Four countries, the Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements (Protocol of September 5, 2014 and the Minsk Memorandum of September 19, 2014) was approved with the aim of de-escalating the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. The document was signed by Angela Merkel (Germany), Francois Hollande (France), Petro Poroshenko (Ukraine), and Vladimir Putin (Russia). In addition, the declaration of the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany and Russia was adopted.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed

On February 17, 2015, the UN Security Council, by its resolution 2202 (2015) on the situation in eastern Ukraine, unanimously approved the "Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements." The Council called on all parties in Donbas to respect the ceasefire under all circumstances.