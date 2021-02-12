Ambassadors who visited Donbas with Zelenskyi share impressions on social media

The ambassadors of the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Sweden, who visited Donbas together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on February 11, have expressed their support for Ukraine in resolving the situation in the east of the country.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"CDA [Kristina] Kvien joined President Zelensky & ambassadors from Germany, France, Britain, Canada and Sweden near the line of contact to hear how Russia's snipers and Russia-led forces attempt to provoke Ukrainian defenders. The U.S. stands with Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy said.

French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins, in turn, said the diplomats and the Ukrainian president had spent the whole day near the line of contact.

"Full mobilization of France to unblock the Donbas negotiations within the framework of the Normandy format and the Minsk process. Peace must return in Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter.

"It was a privilege to visit the East today with colleague Ambassadors of Sweden, France, Germany and the United States to hear Ukrainian military discuss their daily experience of the ceasefire, and violations," British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simons tweeted.

Canadian Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza noted that the diplomats' encounters with soldiers in Avdiivka and elsewhere had given them a close-up look at the dynamics of the ceasefire.

"Canada supports its [ceasefire] continuation and supports the soldiers who uphold it. They and we know it's the only way to move towards peace," Galadza wrote.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen recalled that the day of the president's and diplomats' visit to Donbas marked the sixth anniversary of the start of talks in Minsk (the so-called Minsk-2 agreements). She also extended her condolences to the relatives of a Ukrainian soldier killed by an enemy sniper on February 11.

"The Minsk agreements, as Volodymyr Zelensky said, are the only way to a peaceful settlement of this war. Can it happen soon? We don't know. But we are working very actively on this in both Berlin and Paris. I hope we will see the end of this war," the Ukrainian President's Office quoted Feldhusen as saying.

Zelensky and ambassadors from leading countries paid a working visit to Donetsk region on Thursday, February 11.

Five ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of the Joint Forces Operation in Donbas on February 11, and two Ukrainian servicemen were killed.