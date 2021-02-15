New strains of COVID-19 have not been encountered in Ukraine yet, there will be results of analysis of several samples soon - head of WHO office in Ukraine

Head of the WHO representative office in Ukraine Jarno Habicht says that new strains of COVID-19 have not been encountered in Ukraine yet, and the results of the analysis of several samples will be obtained in the near future.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"New mutations have not been found in Ukraine yet. But so far there is no opportunity to do the appropriate analyzes. Several samples have been sent from Ukraine to the sequencing center recently. We will have an answer in the near future," he said on the air of ICTV channel on Sunday evening.

As reported, on February 9, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that new strains of coronavirus may come to Ukraine, but the authorities are ready to resist them.

