Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times

Over the past day, February 14, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Ukrainian troops came under grenade launcher and small arms fire outside Novooleksandrivka (65km west of Luhansk).

Read more: Losses from occupation of Donbas territories amount to UAH 375 bln, restoration costs exceed $21 bln – Reznikov

Outside Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk), when relocating to positions, three Joint Forces servicemen were killed in an unknown explosive device blast. The leadership of a military unit and a working group of the military law enforcement service work at the scene.

Today, February 15, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.