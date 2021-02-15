Ukraine reports 2,332 new coronavirus cases

A total of 2,332 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,273,475, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 2,332 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 15, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 160 children and 47 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, February 15.

He said that 62 deaths, 2,478 recoveries, and 1,145 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 14.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (457), Chernivtsi region (225), Kyiv (211), Kyiv region (171), and Zhytomyr region (150).

A total of 3,094 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 13.