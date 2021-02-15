Ukraine, UAE sign memos, contracts worth over $3 bln – President's Office

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have signed memorandums and contracts worth $3 billion or more, the presidential press service said.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Twitter.

"As part of the official visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the United Arab Emirates, the Ukrainian delegation signed a number of memorandums and contracts totaling $3 billion or more," the press service said in the statement.

In particular, memorandums of understanding were signed between the State Property Fund of Ukraine and the Mubadala investment company. They are aimed at deepening cooperation in the development of promising investment projects and the participation of the Emirate side in the program of privatization of state-owned property in Ukraine.

"At all international meetings, I urge to invest in Ukraine. Our state has enormous potential: geopolitical position, natural resources, people of knowledge. Right now is the time to understand this potential and create a strong economy," Zelenskyi said.

He said that attracting investment is the key to Ukraine's economic growth. "The signing of a memorandum with the Mubadala investment company of the government of Abu Dhabi on intentions to invest in Ukraine is a very important step in opening the way for major investments in Ukraine from Western Asia," Zelenskyi said.

In addition, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine signed a memorandum with INTELMAX Management Consulting, which provides for cooperation on the creation of a platform for the exchange of intellectual property based on the Fantom blockchain, which will provide increased security and transparency. It is also planned to introduce blockchain technologies into government processes and services.

The sides also signed documents in the defense sector, discussing the possibility of constructing joint factories outside Ukraine.

As the President's Office said, the possibility of opening a Ukrainian sovereign fund for joint investments is also being considered.

"Along with this, some 18 Ukrainian private companies, including Interpipe, Dragon Capital, DTEK, Unit City, EastOne, UMG, Ufuture, Fortior, signed memorandums with the Mubadala state investment fund," the President's Office said.

Read more: Zelenskyi ready to show by personal example that vaccination is important and safe