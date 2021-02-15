Kyiv reports 211 new COVID-19 cases - Klitschko

Kyiv has confirmed 211 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 132,160, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 124 women aged 19-90 years; 6 girls aged 1-16 years; 76 men aged 19-87 years; 5 boys aged 15-17 years old.

Seven Kyiv residents have died from COVID-19 during the past day. In total, 2,521 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus.

At the same time, 439 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 87,439 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.