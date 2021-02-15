Ukrainian tourists stranded in Zanzibar due to plane malfunction

About 180 Ukrainian tourists got stuck in Zanzibar due to a malfunction of the plane, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Twitter.

"About 180 Ukrainian tourists got stuck in Zanzibar. The plane broke down. The Foreign Ministry and the embassy in Kenya are working with the tour operator to provide citizens with proper conditions of their stay for the time of the delay and to resolve the issue of their return as soon as possible," Nikolenko wrote.

