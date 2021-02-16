Ukraine reports 3,143 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,143 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,276,618, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 3,143 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 16, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 182 children and 179 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, February 16.

He said that 150 deaths, 6,189 recoveries, and 915 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 15.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (621), Chernivtsi region (343), Kyiv (308), Vinnytsia region (210), and Zakarpattia region (204).

A total of 2,332 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 14.