SBU announces suspicion to blogger Sharii

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced suspicion of committing a crime to blogger, leader of the Shariy Party Anatoliy Sharii, who, according to investigators, carried out illegal activities to the detriment of the country's national security in the information sphere.

According to the SBU press center, the department has reason to believe that Sharii acted on the orders of foreign structures.

The suspicion was announced under the procedural leadership of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office in the framework of criminal proceedings under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their race, nationality, religious beliefs, disability and other criteria).

"In particular, with regard to the last article, we are talking about inciting national, racial or religious hatred, humiliation of national honor and dignity, etc. The evidence of the investigation was confirmed by a number of expert studies that established that there are facts of his subversive activities against Ukraine," the press service said.

Thus, it has been established that since 2012, via social networks, electronic media and Russian TV channels, Sharii has assisted the state and non-governmental structures of the Russian Federation in carrying out special information operations.

In particular, he was engaged in discrediting the state policy of Ukraine, deliberately and purposefully disseminated manipulative, distorted information about government initiatives and events in Donbas to aggravate and destabilize the socio-political and socio-economic situation, incite interethnic and inter-confessional conflicts.

The SBU said that these illegal actions of Anatoliy Sharii were actively used by the Russian media: Rossiya 24 (VGTRK), Rossiya 1, Zvezda TV channel run by the Russian Ministry of Defense, and others.

"The attention of the investigation was also taken by the repeated statements and appeals of citizens and organizations about the possible anti-Ukrainian activities of the blogger on the basis of materials distributed by him on the Internet and speeches on the Russian media," the SBU said.

Investigative actions are now continuing and other persons are being identified who contributed or may be involved in the systemic illegal activities of Sharii.