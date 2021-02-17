Ukraine reports 4,286 new coronavirus cases

A total of 4,286 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,280,904, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 4,286 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 17, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 304 children and 329 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, February 17.

He said that 147 deaths, 5,927 recoveries, and 2,330 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 16.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (646), Chernivtsi region (386), Kyiv (366), Vinnytsia region (351), and Zakarpattia region (275).

A total of 3,143 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 15.