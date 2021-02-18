Russian-led forces launch four attacks in Donbas

Over the past day, February 17, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian-occupation troops opened fire from 82mm mortars and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns on Ukrainian positions near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk); grenade machine guns and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns – outside Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the armed formations of the Russian Federation used hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns in the area of Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); grenade machine guns, heavy machine guns and sniping weapons – near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk).

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to enemy shelling.

Read more: ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements

The OSCE representatives were informed about the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC). Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

Today, February 18, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.