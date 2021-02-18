News • Revolution of Dignity anniversary

Kyiv marks anniversary of deadly shootings during EuroMaidan protests. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has marked the seventh anniversary of the shooting deaths of dozens of participants in the EuroMaidan anti-government protests that toppled Ukraine’s Russia-friendly former president, Viktor Yanukovych, in 2014.

Today, February 18, on the Alley of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred in the center of Kyiv, relatives and friends of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred, participants in the Euromaidan and other citizens honoured the memory of the Heroes who died during the Euromaidan. They brought flowers and candles. A memorial service was held near the chapel on the Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

Фото: Олег Богачук, Цензор.НЕТ

Напомним, 18 февраля 2014 года в Украине начался трагический этап Революции Достоинства. В период 18-20 февраля 2014 года в центре столицы погибли более ста человек.

