Zelenskyi supports Ukraine’s digital transformation strategy for coming years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi supports the strategy for digital transformation of Ukraine for the next three years.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We are the first country in the world with digital passports and the fourth in Europe with digital driver's licenses. Digitization is direct and the best way to fight corruption. A computer does not take bribes. Digitization is a fight against corruption, reduction of communication between citizens and officials, simplification of procedures. It is the future," Zelenskyi said, the press service of the Head of State informs.

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the launch of 94 digital transformation projects in the fields of education, health, justice, economy and trade, energy, infrastructure, etc.

According to him, the list of projects approved by the Government will be implemented within three years and will contribute to the development of a digital state.

"For the first time in the history of Ukraine, the state resorts to a systemic project approach. Such a powerful structure will help transform Ukraine at all levels, from national to local. And it will allow Ukraine to enter the top 20 digital countries of the world in a few years," Fedorov said.

The President’s Office reminded that on February 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a list of 94 digital transformation projects. The strategy is a reflection of all government activities and contains clear plans for its digitization - transition to modern, transparent and automated rules. The projects of digital transformation for the next three years include e-notary, e-property, e-urban planning, e-school, e-social protection, e-migration, e-hospital, e-permit, etc.

It is expected that Ukrainians will be able to personally control the transparency of the system and monitor the implementation of projects in real time. To this end, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launches a public catalog with a description of each project, clearly defined deadlines and those responsible for the processes.