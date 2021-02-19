Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas

Over the past day, February 18, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); heavy machine guns – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); small arms – in the area of Mayorske (45km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to enemy shelling.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC). Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

Today, February 19, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.