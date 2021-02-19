Ukraine reports 6,531 new coronavirus cases

A total of 6,531 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,293,672, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 6,531 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 19, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 418 children and 285 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, February 19.

He said that 120 deaths, 5,857 recoveries, and 2,304 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 17.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (753), Vinnytsia region (581), Kyiv (544), Chernivtsi region (458), and Lviv region (422).

A total of 6,237 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 17.