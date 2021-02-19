FM Kuleba: Preparations for Zelenskyi-Biden phone conversation ongoing

Preparations for the telephone conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and U.S. President Joe Biden are ongoing, and there are no causes for concern.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC Ukraine.

"Just yesterday, I received the latest report from our embassy in Washington, D.C. about contacts with representatives of the new administration, and I see no causes for concern. In particular, they discussed future contact between our presidents. Scheduled, planned work is underway, preparations for this conversation are ongoing," Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said at an online briefing.

As Kuleba noted, the U.S. President is currently focused on the domestic political agenda and the number of his international contacts has been reduced to "almost zero."

The minister also recalled that the White House had announced holding all meetings in online format due to quarantine restrictions.

"Certainly, we work to organize this conversation. There is no lack of communication between Ukraine and the United States, the proof is my recent conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken," Kuleba assured.

As reported, Dmytro Kuleba and Antony Blinken discussed strengthening of Ukraine-US strategic partnership and prospects for contacts at all levels, including the highest, in a telephone conversation on February 2.