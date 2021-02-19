Kyiv reports 544 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 544 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 544 new COVID-19 patients have been recorded over the past day. Seven people have died. In total, 2,564 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, a total number of confirmed cases have reached 133,891.

In particular, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 299 women aged 18-90 years; 11 girls aged 6-17 years; 218 men aged 18-83 years; 16 boys aged between five months and 16 years old. Fifteen health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

Read more: Ukraine reports 6,531 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 897 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 91,037 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 6,531 new COVID-19 cases registered in Ukraine the past 24 hours, including 120 lethal cases.