One ceasefire violation recorded in Donbas, no losses reported

Over the past day, February 21, the ceasefire was observed in the vast majority of areas of responsibility of units and subdivisions in the Joint Forces Operation area.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"One ceasefire violation was recorded. In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘North’, the Russian occupation troops fired several aimed shots from sniping weapons on Ukrainian positions near Svitlodarsk (57km north-east of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the actions of Russian formations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC). Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.

Today, February 22, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area. The situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.