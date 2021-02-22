PrivatBank board ex-dpty head Yatsenko tries to leave Ukraine on private jet, prosecutor general approves suspicion of him. PHOTO

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova has approved a report on the suspicion of the former deputy head of the board of PrivatBank of committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of property through abuse of office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Ukraine (NABU).

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to operational information, the former official planned to leave Ukraine on a private jet in the direction of Vienna, having departed from Dnipro. Due to the efforts of the head of the group of detectives and the director of the NABU, who contacted the State Aviation Administration, the plane landed at Boryspil airport, where urgent investigative actions have been started," the department said on Monday.

At the same time, NABU does not name the former official.

Read more: Ukraine imposes sanctions against two airlines for flights to Russian-occupied Crimea

Sources in law enforcement agencies told that they are talking about former first deputy head of PrivatBank Volodymyr Yatsenko.



