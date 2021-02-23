Ukraine registers Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Ukraine has registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the Health Ministry of Ukraine has posted on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, February 22, 2021, the Health Ministry of Ukraine registered the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for emergency medical use. The vaccine was developed by the University of Oxford and the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use has already been approved by the World Health Organization, and it has been authorized by the United Kingdom, the European Union and India," the report says.

The Health Ministry notes that the local (trade) name for the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced at the Serum Institute (India), is Covishield. Respectively, the Covishield vaccine has been officially registered.

As reported, on February 21, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov stated that he had personally supervised the shipment of the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine (Covishield) from a manufacturing plant in the Indian city of Pune. The first batch of the vaccine is to arrive in Ukraine on February 23.