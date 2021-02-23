Activist Sternenko convicted of kidnapping, sentenced to seven years in prison – court ruling

Prymorsky District Court of Odesa sentenced activist Serhiy Sternenko to seven years in prison after convicting him of abducting Lyman village council deputy Serhiy Scherbych.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The court passed the verdict on Tuesday. The hearing was broadcast on social networks.

"Sternenko was found guilty [...] of illegal imprisonment [...] with the use of weapons for a long time [...] with the aim of taking possession of other people's property," the court said.

Read more: Hearings on MH17 resumed in Netherlands, court to discuss how to deal with case from June 7

As Sternenko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, the court decided to take him into custody right in the courtroom and put him in a pretrial detention center. "We are given a pretrial detention center with custody in the courtroom," he said.