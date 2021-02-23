PrivatBank board's ex-head Dubilet served with charges of UAH 136 mln embezzlement – PGO

Three former officials of PrivatBank, in particular former head of the board Oleksandr Dubilet, were handed suspicions of embezzlement of other people's property through abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons on an especially large scale, as well as official forgery, which led to embezzlement of UAH 136 million, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The investigation established that in December 2016 three former officials of the bank, understanding that PJSC PrivatBank, taking into account the position of the owners of its significant participation, will soon be declared insolvent and will come under the control of the government, and realizing that due to with this, from December 19, 2016, they will lose control over the bank's funds, prepared and implemented a criminal plan to waste the financial institution's funds. It consisted in the illegal accrual and payment of additional remuneration, an indexed commission due to the increase in the hryvnia exchange rate against the U.S. dollar in favor of the related bank of a legal entity under the existing deposit agreements with it. At the same time, the payment of such a commission was not provided for by these deposit agreements and additional agreements to them," Venediktova said on her Facebook page on Tuesday.

The prosecutor general did not give the names of the former employees of the bank who saw suspicion, but said that among them was the former first deputy head of the board of PrivatBank, who on Monday tried to leave Ukraine on a private jet in the direction of Vienna, but his plane was landed at Boryspil airport, and the former official was detained.

Sources in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine that they are talking about former first deputy head of PrivatBank Volodymyr Yatsenko.

In addition, according to Venediktova, the suspicion was reported to the former head of the bank's board and head of the financial management department, who at the same time held the position of first deputy head of the board of a legal entity associated with the bank.

As a source in law enforcement agencies told the agency, it is about Olena Bychykhina, who is indicated as the first deputy head of the board of the Ingosstrakh insurance company (Dnipro).

"On February 22, 2021, I agreed on a report on the suspicion of three former officials PJSC PrivatBank of embezzling someone else's property through abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale, and of official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)."

A law enforcement source said that the suspicion was handed over to Yatsenko personally, and to Dubilet and Bychykhina by mail.