Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

Russia is actively building up its nuclear potential on the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula, undermining the nuclear-free status of the Ukrainian state, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during a speech at the high-level segment of the 2021 Conference on Disarmament.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the MFA press service, the diplomat said Russia's actions undermine the architecture of global security, since they violate a number of international documents concerning, in particular, weapons of mass destruction.

"Russia's hybrid aggression against Ukraine undermines the architecture of global security built on the following major international documents, such as the Treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the Convention on the prohibition of the development, production and stockpiling of bacteriological (biological) and toxic weapons and their destruction, the Convention on the prohibition or limiting the use of specific conventional weapons that may be considered excessively damaging or having an indiscriminate effect," Kuleba said.

The diplomat said Ukraine is ready to contribute to the restoration of the effective work of the conference, in particular, to take an active part in the development of the Treaty banning the production of fissile materials for nuclear weapons or materials for other nuclear explosive devices.

Read more: FM Kuleba: Preparations for Zelenskyi-Biden phone conversation ongoing

He also noted Ukraine's readiness to take part in the creation of a universal document that would provide effective security guarantees for non-nuclear states parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

At the same time, Kuleba urged those present to consider the temporary occupation of the Crimean peninsula and the solution of the armed conflict by Russia in certain areas of Donbas as a threat to its military expansion to the east and south of the European continent.