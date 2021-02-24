Zelenskyi signs decree on Ukraine's withdrawal from two CIS agreements

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a decree "On Ukraine's withdrawal from international treaties concluded within the Commonwealth of Independent States," the presidential press service has reported.

According to the report, Ukraine withdraws from two agreements on airspace.

In particular, according to the decree, Ukraine withdraws from the Agreement on Civil Aviation and the Use of Airspace, which was signed in Minsk on December 25, 1991 by Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Ukraine. Under this agreement, the airspace of the signatory states is considered as a single airspace. The parties to the agreement also established the Council on Aviation and the Use of Airspace and the Interstate Aviation Committee, which implements the Council's decisions.

In addition, according to the decree, Ukraine withdraws from the Agreement on the Use of Airspace, signed in Tashkent on May 15, 1992. With this document, the governments of Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Armenia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Ukraine agreed that member states would provide airspace over their territory for the activities of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth and would not take measures that lead to disruption or complication of their proper functioning.

In his decree, the president instructed the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to inform the Council on Aviation and the Use of Airspace of Ukraine's withdrawal from the Agreement on Civil Aviation and the Use of Airspace.

As was reported earlier, Ukraine has already withdrawn from many agreements within the CIS.