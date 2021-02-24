Kyiv reports 547 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 547 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of February 24, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 134,676, he wrote on his Telegram channel

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 295 women aged 18-87 years; 11 girls aged 3-17 years; 226 men aged 18-86 years; 15 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Six people have died in the past day. In total, 2,602 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

See more: Plane Carrying 500,000 Doses Of AstraZeneca Vaccines Lands In Ukraine – Stepanov. PHOTO

At the same time, 195 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 92,498 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine came to 1,317,694, including 5,850 cases registered the past 24 hours.