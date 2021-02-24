Nearly 60% of Ukrainians support sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife

Some 58% of Ukrainians support the decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against Opposition Platform – For Life Party MP Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, Oksana Marchenko, whereas 28% are against such a decision, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group on February 22-23, 2021.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 75% answered that they were aware of the decision by the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions against Viktor Medvedchuk and his wife, Oksana Marchenko (40% said they were well aware of it, 35% said they heard about it, and 25% said they heard about it for the first time). Some 58% support the NSDC decision, and 28% do not support it. Among those who are well aware of this decision, 73% said they supported it, and 23% hold the opposite opinion," the statement reads.

At the same time, 52% of respondents believe that the decision to impose sanctions against Medvedchuk is caused by his pro-Russian activities, 30% think this is infighting between oligarchs, 16% say it is an attempt to return the PrykarpatZakhidtrans oil product pipeline into state ownership, 13% believe it was an instruction by the United States, and 10% said it was pressure on the opposition.

The survey was conducted among residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. A total of 2,500 respondents were interviewed. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2%.

As was reported earlier, the NSDC at a meeting on February 19 decided to impose sanctions against 19 legal entities and eight individuals, including Medvedchuk and his wife, Oksana Marchenko.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov, sanctions have been imposed on all of Medvedchuk's property.

According to Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov, the NSDC decision to impose sanctions against certain individuals is based, in particular, on materials owned by the SBU.