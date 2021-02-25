Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

Over the past day, February 24, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas six times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, February 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation continued to carry out armed provocations and violated the ceasefire six times," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In particular, the enemy opened fire from small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol). As a result of the shelling, one serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was wounded. The soldier was promptly provided with medical assistance and taken to a hospital.

In addition, the invaders fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area; and automatic easel grenade launchers outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk).

Not far from the village of Chermalyk (31km north-east of Mariupol), a Ukrainian soldier, who was on duty at an observation post, spotted a serviceman of the occupation forces of the Russian Federation, who was trying to infiltrate Ukrainian positions. During the detention, the enemy slightly injured our soldier with cold gun. In response, the soldier used standard weapons and detained the occupier.

The main purpose of the actions of the Russian occupation forces over the past day was to provoke the Armed Forces of Ukraine to return fire, followed by accusations of violating the ceasefire.

On two occasions, the enemy fired at the positions of Ukrainian units, simultaneously with the request for a ceasefire, allegedly due to the shelling by our soldiers.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, February 25, the situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers. No ceasefire violations have been recorded.