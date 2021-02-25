Zelenskyi, Stoltenberg discuss Ukraine's NATO membership: our immediate goal is MAP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi, following a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, said Ukraine's immediate goal is the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Pleased to hear from Jens Stoltenberg that the door of NATO is open for Ukraine. Grateful that you personally and the NATO members support us in NATO membership aspirations. Our immediate goal is MAP. We are serious about reforms, as they are first of all enhancing our defense sector," Zelenskyi wrote on his Twitter page.

He said cooperation with NATO is extremely important for Ukraine.

"We are reinforcing our army by adhering to Alliance's standards, sharing practical experience, developing strategic partnership and friendship," Zelenskyi said.