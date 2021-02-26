Ukraine reports 8,003 new coronavirus cases

A total of 8,003 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,333,844, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 8,003 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 26, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 475 children and 312 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, February 26.

He said that 146 deaths, 4,244 recoveries, and 2,762 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on February 25.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (857), Kyiv (748), Vinnytsia region (738), Chernivtsi region (638), and Kyiv region (548).

A total of 8,147 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 24.