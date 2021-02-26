Ten ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas

Over the past day, February 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas ten times, resorting to use of banned weapons.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the enemy opened aimed fire from 82mm mortars and heavy machine guns near Lebedynske (16km east of Mariupol). Most often, attacks were launched on Ukrainian positions outside Zholobok (48km west of Luhansk), Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk). In these areas, the enemy used grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

Near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol), the Russian-occupation troops opened aimed fire from grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers and small arms.

In the area of Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation provoked Ukrainian defenders, firing unaimed shots from hand-held antitank grenade launcher; near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) - grenade machine gun and tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun.

The purpose of the occupiers’ provocations was to create centers of tension along the entire contact line and discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine with baseless accusations of violating the ceasefire.

To block the free movement of citizens across the Olenivka-Novotroitske border crossing point, on the eve of its opening by the Russian occupation forces, the enemy resorted to open fire and information provocations in the Olenivka area. To strengthen the propaganda effect, Russian mercenaries use all possible measures, including outright lies, and fabricate stories to broadcast them on Russian information resources.

Today, February 26, the situation in the JFO area remains controlled by Ukrainian soldiers. One ceasefire violation by the enemy was recorded outside Pisky.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC). Ukrainian troops sustained no losses.