Zelenskyi signs decree on measures to de-occupy Crimea

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has signed a decree on certain measures for de-occupation and reintegration of the Russian-occupied Crimea.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today I signed a decree on certain measures aimed at de-occupation and reintegration of the Crimean peninsula," the head of state said.

Zelenskyi noted that according to the decree, the government was instructed to organize and launch the Crimean Platform.

The Cabinet of Ministers should also envisage measures to develop and support the Crimean Tatar language and culture and protect the rights of residents of the occupied Crimea.

"I sincerely believe that one day I will be able to cancel my decree because it loses its relevance and Crimea returns to Ukraine," Zelenskyi added.

As reported, Day of Resistance to Russia’s Occupation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol is marked annually on February 26.