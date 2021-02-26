Kyiv reports 748 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 748 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 748 new COVID-19 patients have been recorded in Kyiv over the past day. 15 people have died. In total, 2,635 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases have reached 137,076," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, 15 health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 561 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 93,402 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,333,844 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 26, including 8,003 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.